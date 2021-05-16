Jailed gangster orchestrates murder attempt on Ludhiana youth

A 21-year-old man was attacked by a group of men over an old rivalry near Division Number 3 police station at midnight on Friday.

During the attack, the accused made a video call to local gangster Puneet Bains, who is lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail, saying that they had taken revenge, the victim, Karan Kalia, 21, of Harikartar Colony of Janakpuri, told the police.

A case was registered against Puneet Bains, Vishal Gill, Steem Sahota, Aju Sahota, Kartik Baggan, Akhil Sabharwal, Rohit Hans, and Ravi and their unidentified accomplices, sub-inspector Madhu Bala, station house office at Division Number 3 police station, said.

Karan, along with his friend Dikshit Tandon, 24, of Hargobind Nagar, had come to the area to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Dikshit was riding a scooter while Karan was on a bike. While they were returning home, a group of men, riding bikes and carrying sharp-edged weapons, intercepted them. While Dikshit managed to hide, Karan was caught and assaulted.

Meanwhile, one of the accused made a video call to Bains and said that they had taken revenge. After assaulting Karan, they fled.

Tandon rushed Karan to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Rajpura Road, where his condition is stated to be critical. The 21-year-old underwent surgery for grievous injuries on Saturday and will undergo another one on Sunday, doctors at the hospital said. The SHO said the attack seemed to be a fallout of an old rivalry. “We are scanning CCTV footage in the area for more clues. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused,” she added.