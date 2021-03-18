Jalandhar DC orders FIR against private lab for overcharging for covid-19 test

Jalandhar Deputy commissioner Jalandhar Ghanshyam Thori has ordered the registration of an FIR against Atulaya Lab, in the city’s Green Park locality, for overcharging for covid-19 tests and treatment. The DC added a complaint was received against the lab for charging ₹1,500 for conducting the RT-PCR test for covid-19, whereas the state government has capped the test price at ₹900.

He added that the complainant, who was not even given a receipt, had also submitted video evidence against the lab, which was thoroughly examined. The Public grievance officer (PGO), in his inquiry report, had, prima facie, found the allegation of overcharging to be true.

After the PGO’s report, the DC had written to the police for lodging an FIR against the lab under Indian Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act, Section 188 of IPC, and under other prevailing laws after a thorough probe.

He also formed a four-member committee to find out in how many cases the lab had overcharged for covid-19 related tests. The committee comprised SDM-1, joint commissioner, MC, civil surgeon, Jalandhar, and district family planning officer Dr Raman Gupta. The DC also directed the committee to recommend cancelling registration of this lab.

The DC has also recommended all private labs/diagnostic centres and hospitals to adhere to guidelines issued by the state government regarding testing and treatment of covid-19.