Jalandhar DC orders FIR against private lab for overcharging for covid-19 test
Jalandhar Deputy commissioner Jalandhar Ghanshyam Thori has ordered the registration of an FIR against Atulaya Lab, in the city’s Green Park locality, for overcharging for covid-19 tests and treatment. The DC added a complaint was received against the lab for charging ₹1,500 for conducting the RT-PCR test for covid-19, whereas the state government has capped the test price at ₹900.
He added that the complainant, who was not even given a receipt, had also submitted video evidence against the lab, which was thoroughly examined. The Public grievance officer (PGO), in his inquiry report, had, prima facie, found the allegation of overcharging to be true.
After the PGO’s report, the DC had written to the police for lodging an FIR against the lab under Indian Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act, Section 188 of IPC, and under other prevailing laws after a thorough probe.
He also formed a four-member committee to find out in how many cases the lab had overcharged for covid-19 related tests. The committee comprised SDM-1, joint commissioner, MC, civil surgeon, Jalandhar, and district family planning officer Dr Raman Gupta. The DC also directed the committee to recommend cancelling registration of this lab.
The DC has also recommended all private labs/diagnostic centres and hospitals to adhere to guidelines issued by the state government regarding testing and treatment of covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawmakers pay rich tributes, assembly adjourned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzaffar Baig joins J&K Peoples’ Conference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Swaroop’s death sends shock waves across Mandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will ask Capt to cap number of pilgrims coming to HP: Jai Ram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Man who complained about loot at his house made accused in the same case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plastic waste menace: Time for consumers to re-think buying habits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong built ‘substandard’ buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burglars make off with 300kg safe containing ₹5.8 lakh from Ludhiana flour mill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First road built of legacy waste to come up in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on East Delhi integrated hub to pick up pace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana woman booked for aborting pregnancy without informing husband
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow admn to ensure implementation of guest limit norms for functions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana NGO owner duped of ₹6 lakh on pretext of conducting govt survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP sees rising trend in Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 200 Covid cases surface in Ludhiana for third day in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox