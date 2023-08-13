JJP has succeeded in building strong base in Haryana, says dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Jannayak Janata Party- the junior alliance partner in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led Haryana government is keen to contest next year’s Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Since its formation in 2018, the JJP has succeeded in building a strong base in Haryana, and the party is now expanding, says JJP leader and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala in an interview with HT’s Neeraj Mohan.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (HT Photo)

Chautala spoke on several issues, challenges and achievements of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

Q. How do you see the performance of the BJP-JJP and the working of this coalition government in Haryana which will be completing four years alliance in October?

A. It has been a tough journey, but we sailed through the challenges successfully and delivered as per the expectations of the people of Haryana. We are very much satisfied and happy with the performance of this coalition government, as most of the targets set at the time of the formation of the government were achieved.

Q. Are you in favour of the JJP contesting next year’s elections in alliance with the BJP?

A. Since we are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP at the centre, without any doubt, the JJP is in favour of forming a pre-poll alliance to ensure a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections due next year.

Q. Several BJP leaders are not in favour of this alliance and they have even launched campaigns in their constituencies. What is your take on this?

A. It is everybody’s right to reach out to people. Even the JJP leaders are holding meetings and rallies in 10 Lok Sabha segments and 90 Assembly constituencies. As of now, there is nothing about seat-sharing arrangements between the parties, and we are working to strengthen our party. The decision (alliance formation) will be taken at the right time.

Q. With only a year left and several promises made in JJP’s manifesto, including raising monthly pension to Rs.5100, free-tubewell connections, Rs.8000 salary of sarpanches, reducing the age of old age beneficiaries to are unfulfilled.

A. There are some compulsions of the alliance government. If I get 50 MLAs by my side, I will take no time to fulfil all the promises that were made. We are close to fulfilling all the promises made in the 2019 elections.

Many promises, including rise in pension to old-age and widow pension to Rs.2750 and tubewell connection for farmers, have been fulfilled. The promise to bring the age of women beneficiaries to 55 and 58 from 60, for female and male beneficiaries, could not be fulfilled. But 50% representation has been ensured to women in PRIs, and we are confident of crossing legal hurdles to reserve 75% of jobs for state youths in the private sector.

Q. You claimed the excise revenue of Haryana has increased by 26%, reaching Rs.6362 crore, but the figures also reflect an upswing in liquor consumption, especially among the youths.

A. Haryana’s is increasing, and no one can restrict anybody who has attained a certain age from drinking. But the government has managed to put a check on the illegal trade and smuggling of liquor, which is also a key factor behind the increase in the excise revenue.

Q. In your election speeches, you promised to shut down liquor vends in the villages.

A. We have acted promptly on the resolutions of the panchayats, which had objected to setting up liquor vends in their village. A total of 200 liquor vends were shut in Haryana in the past two years, and a number of (from 2,600 to 2,400) liquor retail outlets have been shut down down in 2021-22.

Q. Would Nuh violence and the government’s crackdown prove fatal for JJP in Muslim-dominated constituencies?

Violence is not about profit or loss, and it is not going to help any party. Violence is harmful to society and development. Our police have acted promptly to stop this from spreading. 350 people have been arrested so far, and further investigations are going. The people involved in the violence will not be spared.

Q. How did your government fail to act against Monu Manesar, who allegedly incited the violence?

It is not about a particular person. The police are acting against all the people involved in incidents of violence. Raids are being conducted in Haryana and Rajasthan to arrest hatemongers. All will be brought to justice.

Q. Since the JJP’s formation created a vertical split in the Chatuala family and harmed the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in general and the family in particular, do you see any possibility of uniting the alienated Chautala family or INLD and JJP coming together soon?

I don’t want to comment about the family. There is no-doubt the JJP is now expanding in the entire state on its own, and in this short period of its formation, the party has built a very strong base in Haryana. The party is getting stronger, and its leadership is intact.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Mohan Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.