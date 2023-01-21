Jeeyar Swamis of Vaishnava sect form new akhada parishad

In a major development, Jeeyar Swamis of Vaishnava sect have announced the formation of a new Akhada Parishad. To be known as “Akhil Bharatiya Srinarayani Ramanuja Akhada Parishad”, the new body was formed at the camp of Sanatan Dharma Sangh Hanumana Rewa at Old GT Marg of the Magh Mela tent city, on Friday.

Jagadguru Ayodhya Nath has been elected as the president of the Akhada while at the post of vice presidents, Jagadguru Raghavacharya and Hareramacharya have been elected. The general secretary of the newly formed akhada would be Kaushalendra Prapannacharya ‘Kaushal’, while the chief patron would be Jeeyar Swami Srimannarayan Chinna and patron would be Jeeyar Swami Lakshmi Prapanna.

A total of 58 members have been kept in the new Akhada Parishad. There is a plan to increase it to 108 in future, informed chief patron Jeeyar Swami Srimannarayan Chinna.

The decision of forming this parishad was taken in August 2022 and the parishad has now been formed with its registration process already completed, he added.

After the announcement of the formation of the parishad, a demand was made for the ‘Shahi Snan’ of the saints of the Vaishnava sect on the occasion of both the Ekadashis at the Mahakumbh Mela.

Seers have demanded that arrangement should be made immediately in the Mahakumbh of Prayagraj to be held in 2025 and after that in Ujjain.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was invited in this meeting, but as he could not come, minister in Chauhan’s cabinet, Pradeep Patel participated in the meeting as his representative. Jeeyar Swami Lakshmi Prapannacharya and Sampat Kumar said that the state governments should install the statue of Jagadguru Ramanujacharya in every state.

It is worth mentioning that Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad— the top most decision making body of the 13 recognised ancient Hindu monastic orders of the country—had split in to two in October 2021 with half of its members distancing themselves from an upcoming meeting to elect a new governing body and naming their own office bearers. Both the factions claim to have support of 7 Akhadas each.

Reacting to the formation of the “Akhil Bharatiya Srinarayani Ramanuja Akhada Parishad”, president of one of the factions of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad Mahant Ravindrapuri said there is no logical reason for forming this akhada parishad when there is no akhada under its ambit.

“If the three Vaishnav akhadas of the 13 religious monastic orders could have come together to join the parishad, there could have been some logic for calling it a parishad but when there is no akhada under them, what is the logic in calling it a parishad,” he questioned.

In the 13 akhadas of the country, three are Vaishnav akhadas, one Nirmal, two Udasin and the rest are Sanyasi.