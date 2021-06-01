J&K forms 5-member panel for hand-holding families of Covid victims

In a bid to soothe the frayed nerves of families which lost their bread-earners to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted a five-member panel.

Social welfare department secretary Sheetal Nanda issued an order on Monday, which read: “Consequent upon the administrative council’s decision and a government order, a special cell for hand-holding the families of Covid victims and facilitating extension of benefits under different government schemes including financial assistance for self-employment is hereby constituted.”

The panel comprises of director general of women and child development (J&K) as its chairperson, mission director of integrated child protection scheme, directors of social welfare department from J&K, representative of the finance department not below the rank of additional secretary as its members.

The panel will coordinate with all departments of the UT for facilitating extension of benefits of all government schemes to Covid victims’ families, to coordinate with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners in case of any issues faced by Covid victim families, any other issue confronting such families where government intervention is required and facilitating self employment to any willing member of the Covid victim family through J&K Bank.

Apart from financial assistance to such families, the government has also approved scholarships to their children.

Apart from financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month to such families, the government has also approved scholarship to their children.

On Saturday, the administrative council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of L-G Manoj Sinha had approved the grant of financial relief through the Special Assistance Scheme for Covid Moralities (SASCM/Saksham) to families of Covid victims.

Under the scheme, the surviving spouse and one eldest surviving member of the affected families will receive a special monthly pension of ₹1,000 through direct bank transfer (DBT), provided that they are not otherwise receiving any pension under other schemes.

Additionally, the scheme will also provide special scholarships to children who lost their earning parent(s), sibling(s), guardian(s) to Covid. The special scholarship will be paid annually at the rate of ₹20,000 and ₹40,000 through DBT to children studying up to Class 12 and higher education, respectively.