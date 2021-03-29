J&K logs 309 Covid infections, highest daily count since Dec 19

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 309 coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since December 19, taking the tally in the UT to 1,29,993. The death toll reached 1,989 with four new fatalities.

As many as 246 cases were reported in the Kashmir division on Saturday, the highest daily count this year, while 63 fresh cases were reported from Jammu division.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 123 new cases, which includes 35 travellers, followed by 49 in Jammu district, 46 in Baramulla, 27 in Kupwara, 22 in Budgam and 12 in Pulwama.

Five districts, all of them in Jammu division, did not report any cases, while nine others detected new cases in single digits.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily this month, crossed 2,000 on Sunday to reach 2,001 in the union territory, officials said.

There was a decline in the number of cases in January and February. The highest cases last earlier than Sunday were on December 18 at 388.

There are 1,488 active cases in Kashmir division, including 873 in Srinagar, while there are 513 active cases in Jammu division.

As many as 126,003 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 96.93%.Over 5.95 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the UT.