J’khand labour minister’s son applies for peon’s post, selected

Ranchi Jharkhand labour minister Satyanand Bhokta’s son had applied and has been selected for the post of peon in the district court in Chatra, which also happens to be the minister’s assembly constituency, officials said. Labour minister Satyanand Bhokta with CM Hemant Soren. (HT)

Earlier this year, the Chatra district court administration had come up with an advertisement inviting applications for the fourth grade jobs, including of peon, daftari, treasury messenger and driver.

As per the final result, issued by the district selection committee on November 30, 2023, after conducting interviews of the applicants, the minister’s son, Mukesh Kumar Bhokta, is among 13 candidates selected for the post of peon.

“Mukesh has been selected under the scheduled tribe category. There are also candidates in the waiting list. The result would be valid for a year and candidates in the waiting list would get a chance to join if any seat remains vacant due to any reason,” said a district official, who wished not to be named.

Mukesh is the third of four sons of Satyanand Bhokta, a third-term MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Chatra, a constituency reserved for scheduled castes (SC). While he won Chatra twice on BJP ticket, in 2000 and 2005, he later switched to the RJD in 2019 and won the seat for a third time.

Despite being the lone legislator of the Lalu Prasad-led RJD in Jharkhand, Satyanand was inducted into the Hemant Soren cabinet his party had contested the assembly polls in a pre-poll alliance with the JMM and Congress.

The minister did not respond to calls and messages. Mukesh too wasn’t available for a response.

Mukesh got married last year. The function which was attended by chief minister Hemant Soren.

Bhoktas belong to the Ganjhu community, which until last year, was categorised as a scheduled caste. However, the community now holds scheduled tribes (ST) status after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre approved a proposal from the community members to be put into ST category, which means Bhokta would have to scout for a different seat if he wants to contest the next assembly election, due towards the end of 2024.

His aides said the minister is eyeing Chatra Lok Sabha seat, a general constituency, but he also has a backup plan to retain the assembly seat in the family. “Mukesh’s wife belongs to the scheduled caste category. He might field her from Chatra assembly constituency if required,” said an RJD leader, who was not willing to be named.