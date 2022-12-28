Home / Cities / Others / J&K: Woman, 3 children found dead in Ramban’s Banihal

J&K: Woman, 3 children found dead in Ramban’s Banihal

Published on Dec 28, 2022 05:46 PM IST

The family had lit charcoal in a traditional brazier in their kitchen and had kept doors and windows shut during the night

Police said prima facie it appeared that the victims were asphyxiated because of carbon monoxide (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

A woman and her three minor children were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

They were identified as Noor Jahan, 35, wife of Abdul Rashid, her son Zaffer Ahmed, 12, and two daughters Shazia Bano, 8, and Asiya Bano, 5.

Ramban senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohita Sharma said, “Prima facie they were asphyxiated because of carbon monoxide. The family had lit charcoal in a traditional brazier in their kitchen and had kept doors and windows shut during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC, she added.

The incident happened in Checknarwa Chopan Pora area of Banihal.

The bodies have been shifted to hospital for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

