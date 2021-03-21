JNU V-C abusing temporary extension, allege varsity teachers’ body

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers’ association (JNUTA) on Sunday alleged that the decision to organise a meeting of the university’s academic council on Monday was a “brazen abuse of temporary extension” by vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

The academic council is expected to discuss matters of appointment, admission policies, including conduct of Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) among other things, university officials said. While Kumar’s tenure was set to end on January 26, the education ministry on January 22 directed that Kumar be allowed to continue in his position “until further orders”.

JNUTA said the continuation of Kumar as the vice-chancellor as per the order of the education ministry is not an extension of his term and places him only in a position of an “interim administrator” until the appointment of a successor.

“Implicit in this arrangement is the understanding he will not indulge in exercising powers in this interim period that are otherwise part of the official duties of a regular vice-chancellor. These include all powers related to appointments, introduction of new academic courses and programmes, amendment of rules and ordinances of the university and other such matters,” the teachers’ body said in a statement.

Alleging “administrative overreach” by Kumar, JNUTA secretary Moushumi Basu said the association had sent a letter to the secretary of education ministry and University Grants Commission on the powers of interim vice-chancellor.

Despite repeated attempts, the ministry and UGC officials did not comment on the matter.

“Tucked away in the agenda, are papers and items that hold significance for the future. Specific examples include items for discussion such as finalisation of academic ordinances in relation to new programmes of study, including writing to UGC requesting for teaching positions that would be needed; recognition of post graduate diplomas offered by an institution presently outside the institutional framework of JNU; changes in admission policies of the university, conduct of Central University Common Entrance Test in future etc,” JNUTA said.

The teachers’ body also questioned the agenda item “that seeks to review the criteria for nomination of faculty to the academic council” and said it was against university statutes for any authority to take decisions on the matter.

Kumar and Rector-I Chintamani Mahapatra did not respond to the allegations by JNUTA despite repeated attempts.