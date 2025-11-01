Jyotiraditya Scindia, Conrad Sangma lay foundation for Sohra Circuit in Meghalaya

Shillong: The Centre and the Meghalaya government on Saturday kicked off a ₹233-crore tourism push for Sohra (Cherrapunjee), aiming to balance development with ecology through a community-led, climate-resilient tourism model. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma lay the foundation for the Integrated Development of the Sohra Tourism Circuit on Sunday. (X / @JM_Scindia)

Union minister for development of north eastern region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma laid the foundation for the Integrated Development of the Sohra Tourism Circuit under the PM-DevINE scheme, which seeks to build sustainable infrastructure across key natural attractions including Nohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Eco Park, Arwah and Mawsmai Caves, Nohsngithiang Falls, Wah Kaba Falls, Shella Riverside, and the Wah Kaliar Canyon viewpoint.

Scindia said the project was designed to make Sohra a benchmark for responsible tourism. “This is not about building infrastructure alone — it’s about building futures,” he said. “Tourism must empower, not exploit. The beauty of Meghalaya is divine, and growth must go hand in hand with preservation.”

He said the Northeast was being positioned as “a new engine of India’s growth”, with connectivity and tourism serving as “twin drivers of progress.” He added that funding for the region had almost tripled in the past decade — from ₹36,000 crore in 2014 to over ₹1 lakh crore today — and highlighted major projects such as the ₹22,680-crore Shillong–Silchar Greenfield Expressway as catalysts for regional development.

Chief minister Conrad K. Sangma described the Sohra project as a “game changer” that would strengthen community enterprises, generate employment and enhance visitor engagement. “Tourists are coming to Meghalaya in greater numbers, but our focus now is on how long they stay and how deeply they connect with our people,” he said. Sangma also indicated that the government was working on improved air and helicopter connectivity, with plans for a new airport to boost access.

Tourism mMinister Timothy D. Shira said the goal was to ensure visitors “stay longer, explore deeper, and engage meaningfully” with local communities, while chief secretary Dr. Shakil Ahammed noted that Meghalaya — already drawing 1.6 million visitors annually — aimed to evolve from “clean villages to the country’s cleanest tourism destination.”

Earlier, Scindia trekked to Rangthylliang, home to the world’s longest living root bridge, describing it as “a quiet moment and a lasting lesson” on coexistence with nature. He later visited the Mushroom Development Centre in Upper Shillong, calling it “a wonderful example of sustainable growth rooted in community spirit.”

The Sohra Circuit project, officials said, will serve as a template for tourism development across other ecologically sensitive regions of the Northeast, linking livelihoods and conservation in equal measure.