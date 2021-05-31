Kaithal Covid-19 victim’s family booked for cremating body without informing health dept

The Kaithal police have booked family members of a Covid victim for allegedly cremating the body without informing the health department.

As per the police, the FIR was registered on the complaint of senior medical officer Dr Pragati.

The patient, who was a resident of Pinjupura village, had died on May 11 and family members cremated his body without following Covid protocol. They told the villagers that he died of diabetes. Later, officials of the health department came to know about it and started investigation. It was found that he was a Covid patient and was taking treatment at a private hospital and was later referred to PGIMS, Rohtak. He died on the way to the hospital.

Police said the FIR has been registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 51 and 54 of the Disaster Management Act against the family members of the deceased at Kalayat police station.