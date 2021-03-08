Kalyan shop fire: Body of a 12-year-old found

A burnt body of a 12-year-old boy was found in a shoe shop which was burnt in a fire, last week, in Kalyan. The reason for the fire is unknown. The shopkeeper, who was cleaning his shop on Sunday, found the minor’s body inside the debris.

Police have registered an accidental death report.

Senior inspector, N Bankar, said, “ The body is completely burnt. We have the body to Sir JJ Hospital for post-mortem and forensic analysis. Initial reports of the doctor, state that the body is of a 12-year-old boy. Previously, shop owners registered a few theft complaints and harassment from drug addicts who would take shelter under his shop for their illegal activities. Very few people knew that a small part of the shop had an entry from the backside road. We suspect that the boy entered inside from a secret entry and while lighting the cigarette, the shop would have caught fire. We are checking in nearby areas for details of the missing boys. So far, we have registered an accidental death report. ”

On March 1, a fire broke into a small shoe shop of owner A Gupta, near Kalyan railway station. The fire brigade had doused the fire and the shop was closed till Saturday. On Sunday morning, Gupta went to clean the shop with some workers when he found a burnt body in the debris.