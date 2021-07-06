Kannada Sahitya Parishad launches Pune branch to promote language, literature

The Kannada Sahitya Parishad, established in Bengaluru in 1915, with an aim to promote and disseminate Kannada language and literature, has now launched its branch in Pune. The branch was inaugurated online by Dr Manu Baligar, president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishad and Basavaraj Masuti, president of the Maharashtra division.

Malati S Kalmadi, honorary secretary of Kannada Sangh, Pune, will be the president of the Pune District branch of the parishad.

The Pune branch will include Pune district, Ambegaon and Haveli taluka.The responsibility of Pune district and Ambegaon taluka will be undertaken by Kannada Sangha Pune, while the Karnataka Sangha team will be handling Haveli taluka.

“With the launch of this branch, Kannada literature will be made available to the Kannada speaking citizens of Pune district and surrounding areas and there will be a feast of events related to Kannada literature and culture. Thereby, the promotion and dissemination of Kannada language and literature will get more impetus. In the near future, a number of cultural events, conventions and conferences will be organised under this newly established branch,” said Kalmadi.

The functionaries of the divisions of the branch were also announced at the event. At Pune District, Malati S Kalmadi will be the president, while Jyothi Kadkhol and Nandini Rao Gujar will be the secretaries.

For Ambegaon taluka, Balajit Shetty has been elected as president, while Pushpa Hegde and Chandrakant Harkude will be secretaries. At Haveli taluka, Krishna Mamdapur will be president, while Lata Kulkarni and Swati Dhole will be secretaries. Along with several districts in Karnataka, Kannada Sahitya Parishad now has branches in Pune, Mumbai, Solapur and Ambernath in Maharashtra.