Kannur strongman K Sudhakaran is new Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday appointed K Sudhakaran, a member of parliament from Kannur (north Kerala), as president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) after intense deliberations, the party said in a statement.

“I know it is a big challenge. My priority is to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. I am sure the party will be in the reckoning soon, bypassing recent setbacks,” he said in Thiruvananthapuram. Many senior leaders, including Chandy, Chennithala and VM Sudheeran, hailed his elevation and said his selection will give the right message to the party rank and file.

Following the defeat in the recently-held assembly elections, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and PCC chief Mullapally Ramachandran had resigned. Senior leader VD Satheesan was later appointed the opposition leader in the assembly but the selection of the PCC chief was delayed due to pressure from different groups.

An opponent of faction politics, Sudhakaran (73) wields good support among young cadres of the party. Known for his strong position against the CPI(M), he survived two attempts on his life. A grassroots leader, he always stood with party workers through thick and thin. A fiery orator, his acerbic tongue and blunt talk often landed him in trouble but young party workers always cherished it and he became an icon among them.

Two powerful groups in the party, one led by former CM Oommen Chandy and the other by Ramesh Chennithala, opposed his elevation strongly but the party insiders said leader and MP Rahul Gandhi threw his weight behind Sudhakaran.

He started his political career through Janata Party in the 1970s and later joined the Congress on the initiative of veteran leader K Karunakaran. He was a legislator from 1996 to 2009 and was a minister in the AK Antony cabinet. He was elected twice from Kannur parliament seat. A post-graduate, he’s also a fitness freak.

After the elevation of the new PCC president, three new working presidents were also appointed by the AICC - Kodikunnil Suresh MP, PT Thomas MLA and T Siddique. The present working president KV Thomas has been removed from the post, said the release issued by AICC general secretary (in charge of organisation) KC Venugopal.

