Kanpur gang rape: Police orders probe into allegation against its officials

: The police on Friday ordered an inquiry into allegations that the father of a 13-year-old gang-rape victim committed suicide after he felt humiliated by the policemen associated with investigation and other police processes
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:44 PM IST

: The police on Friday ordered an inquiry into allegations that the father of a 13-year-old gang-rape victim committed suicide after he felt humiliated by the policemen associated with investigation and other police processes.

The 40-year-old man was knocked down by a truck outside the community health centre (CHC), Ghatampur in Kanpur rural, where his daughter was admitted for medical examination, hours after he lodged the case of gang-rape.

The family members leveled serious allegations against the police officers, including the circle officer Girish Chandra.

His family further alleged the humiliation handed out to him in those 19 hours drove him to commit suicide.

DIG/SSP Kanpur Dr Preetinder Singh said the SP Kanpur Rural Brijesh Srivastava had been asked to thoroughly probe the charges of humiliation.

The SP had also been instructed to probe the allegations that the girl was repeatedly asked objectionable questions at the health centre where she was taken for medical examination and that questions were raised about her character, the officer said.

The SP had been asked to probe all charges and submit the fact-finding report within the stipulated time, he added.

SP Kanpur rural Brijesh Srivastava said he would submit his report in one week.

Singh, however, also stood in defence of his men and said women police personnel spoke to the girl. He said every victim has to be asked certain questions to know what exactly happened with them and ascertain charges against the accused.

“No evidence has so far been found which indicates that the rape survivor’s father was so frustrated with the police that he might have committed suicide,” he said. He added that any police personnel found guilty of insensitivity or negligence during the probe would not be spared.

According to the police, the 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three men, identified as Deepak Yadav, Saurabh Yadav and Golu Yadav late Monday evening in a village of Sajeti police area.

All the three accused have been arrested.

In addition, two sub inspectors and constables were also suspended on the charges of negligence.

But the action is under question as the three were not involved with the investigation or the processes of the case.

Devendra Yadav, father of accused Deepak and Saurabh, and a sub inspector with UP police was not arrested yet. Yadav is accused of orchestrating the death of girl’s father according to an FIR lodged by his brother.

SP Kannauj Prashant Varma on Thursday had suspended Yadav after he did not report back on duty. Yadav was sent to Jalaun on VIP duty as chief minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit the district.

