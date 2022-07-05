Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kanpur violence: Alleged mastermind and accused builder Haji Wasi arrested
others

Kanpur violence: Alleged mastermind and accused builder Haji Wasi arrested

According to police, Haji Wasi was the main financer of Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the alleged mastermind of the Kanpur violence and his son was arrested two days ago
Police arrested him near Amausi airport from where he was about to take a flight late on Monday night. (File image)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 11:58 AM IST
ByHaidar A Naqvi

Haji Wasi, a builder accused of funding the Kanpur violence that broke out on June 3 last was arrested on Monday night, said Joint commissioner of police, Anand Prakash Tiwari .

According to police, Haji Wasi was the main financer of Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the alleged mastermind of the Kanpur violence. His son Rahman was arrested two days ago.

Also Read:Kanpur violence: Local criminal with alleged Pak links in police sights

Police arrested him near Amausi airport from where he was about to take a flight late on Monday night, said Tiwari.

Police last week had obtained a non-bailable warrant against him from the court. Wasi was named in three FIRs by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Kanpur violence.

The Kanpur Development Authority had also demolished one of his buildings in Swaroop Nagar and seized nine others.

Violence clashes had erupted in Kanpur on June 3 after a Muslim body called for a bandh, over BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

