The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has accessed the alleged chats of a history-sheeter, Atiq Khichri, which shows he was in touch with people in Pakistan and had asked for bombs on the day violence erupted, on June 3.

An official of Kanpur police said that the chats have been crosschecked and they add an entirely new dimension to the investigation.

Khichri is allegedly close to an MLA, a municipal councillor and Mukhtar Baba who was arrested for allegedly funding the Kanpur violence.

The screen shots of the chats were provided to the SIT by an informer. They show that Khichri was allegedly speaking to someone on Pakistan numbers. In one of screen shots Khichri wrote that “Sheikh sahab, aur bum chahiye, Kaam ho jayega (need more bombs. Work will be done).”

As per police records, Khichri has 21 criminal cases lodged against him in Colonelganj police station and he was a listed member of the D2 gang, which had links with D-company.

According to police sources, his presence on June 3 has been tracked in violence affected areas, said a deputy SP rank officer, adding that several teams were working to track Khichri down.