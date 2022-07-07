Kanwar Yatra: Meerut admn chalk out detailed traffic plan

Keeping in the view the rush of devotees during the annual Kanwar Yatra scheduled between July 14 and 26, the district administrative officials have prepared a detailed traffic plan for commuters using the busy Delhi-Dehradun highway and other important routes in western UP.

Officials are expecting a large number of devotees this year as the yatra would be held after a hiatus of two years following the outbreak of Covid pandemic.

Sharing the plan, SP (traffic) in Meerut Jitendra Srivastava said the traffic diversion for all kinds of vehicles would come into effect from midnight of July 14 and remain till 6 pm on July 26.

He also shared a detailed traffic route for the ease of commuters.

Route 1

Traffic on Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be allowed only upto Dasna interchange in Ghaziabad. Traffic movement on the expressway would remain suspended between Dasna interchange to Kashi toll plaza (Meerut). Vehicles coming from Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad will have to take NH 24 from Dasna interchange and divert on Hapur-Meerut Road. They will then take Hapur-Kithore Road through Tandiala underpass and reach Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur via Kithore, Parikshatgarh, Mawana, Behsuma, Ramraj, Meerapur and Jansath.

Commuters going to Dehradun and Haridwar will move to Ganga Bairaj from Meerapur and take the route of Bijnor, Nazibabad to reach their destinations.

No vehicles will be allowed to go towards Kharkhauda and Meerut from Sylo second police post in Hapur (Hapur-Meerut Road).

Route 2

Vehicles coming from Dehradun, Haridwar, Bijnor and going towards Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Bulandshahar will take Mawana road from Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar) and divert to Parikshargarh road from Ganganagar police station (on Mawana Road in Meerut). They will reach Kithore via Jail Chungi and Tejgarhi Crossing (both in Meerut). Commuters going to Delhi need to take Hapur road from Kithore and then NH 24 to reach Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi.

Route 3

Vehicles coming from Moradabad, Amroha and Garh Mukteshwar and going to Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Haridwar and Dehradun will also be diverted to Kithore and reach their destinations via Parikshatgarh, Mawana, Meerapur, Bijnor and Nazibabad. Vehicles coming from Muzaffarnagar, Haridwar and Dehradun will go to Kithore via Meerapur, Mawana Road, Jail Chungi and Tejgarhi Crossing (Meerut).

Those who want to travel towards Dehradun, Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur via Meerut will pass through Kithore, Tejgarhi Crossing Jail Chungi Crossing, Parikshatgarh road and need to take a diversion from BMG School to reach Mawana Road adjacent to Ganga Nagar police station to travel further to their destination via Meerapur, Bijnor and Nazibabad.

Route 4

Vehicles coming from Moradabad and Bareilly and going towards Shamli, Baghpat and Karnal (Haryana) will take a route via Syana Crossing (Garhmukteshwar), Simbhawli, Hapur bypass, Pilakhua, Dasna and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Route 5

Vehicles from Shamli, Karnal and Baghpat and going towards Moradabad and Bareilly via Meerut will not be allowed to enter Meerut. These vehicles will pass through eastern peripheral Expressway, Dasna, Pilakhua, Hapur bypass, Simbhawli, Syana Crossing in Garhmukteshwar.