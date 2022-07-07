Kanwar Yatra: Meerut admn chalk out detailed traffic plan
Keeping in the view the rush of devotees during the annual Kanwar Yatra scheduled between July 14 and 26, the district administrative officials have prepared a detailed traffic plan for commuters using the busy Delhi-Dehradun highway and other important routes in western UP.
Officials are expecting a large number of devotees this year as the yatra would be held after a hiatus of two years following the outbreak of Covid pandemic.
Sharing the plan, SP (traffic) in Meerut Jitendra Srivastava said the traffic diversion for all kinds of vehicles would come into effect from midnight of July 14 and remain till 6 pm on July 26.
He also shared a detailed traffic route for the ease of commuters.
Traffic on Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be allowed only upto Dasna interchange in Ghaziabad. Traffic movement on the expressway would remain suspended between Dasna interchange to Kashi toll plaza (Meerut). Vehicles coming from Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad will have to take NH 24 from Dasna interchange and divert on Hapur-Meerut Road. They will then take Hapur-Kithore Road through Tandiala underpass and reach Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur via Kithore, Parikshatgarh, Mawana, Behsuma, Ramraj, Meerapur and Jansath.
Commuters going to Dehradun and Haridwar will move to Ganga Bairaj from Meerapur and take the route of Bijnor, Nazibabad to reach their destinations.
No vehicles will be allowed to go towards Kharkhauda and Meerut from Sylo second police post in Hapur (Hapur-Meerut Road).
Vehicles coming from Dehradun, Haridwar, Bijnor and going towards Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Bulandshahar will take Mawana road from Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar) and divert to Parikshargarh road from Ganganagar police station (on Mawana Road in Meerut). They will reach Kithore via Jail Chungi and Tejgarhi Crossing (both in Meerut). Commuters going to Delhi need to take Hapur road from Kithore and then NH 24 to reach Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi.
Vehicles coming from Moradabad, Amroha and Garh Mukteshwar and going to Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Haridwar and Dehradun will also be diverted to Kithore and reach their destinations via Parikshatgarh, Mawana, Meerapur, Bijnor and Nazibabad. Vehicles coming from Muzaffarnagar, Haridwar and Dehradun will go to Kithore via Meerapur, Mawana Road, Jail Chungi and Tejgarhi Crossing (Meerut).
Those who want to travel towards Dehradun, Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur via Meerut will pass through Kithore, Tejgarhi Crossing Jail Chungi Crossing, Parikshatgarh road and need to take a diversion from BMG School to reach Mawana Road adjacent to Ganga Nagar police station to travel further to their destination via Meerapur, Bijnor and Nazibabad.
Vehicles coming from Moradabad and Bareilly and going towards Shamli, Baghpat and Karnal (Haryana) will take a route via Syana Crossing (Garhmukteshwar), Simbhawli, Hapur bypass, Pilakhua, Dasna and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
Vehicles from Shamli, Karnal and Baghpat and going towards Moradabad and Bareilly via Meerut will not be allowed to enter Meerut. These vehicles will pass through eastern peripheral Expressway, Dasna, Pilakhua, Hapur bypass, Simbhawli, Syana Crossing in Garhmukteshwar.
-
Chief minister Eknath Shinde interacts with injured warkaris
As many as 17 warkaris heading towards Pandhapur were hit by a transport vehicle on Wednesday following which the CM granted Rs 25,000 each to the injured for treatment. Chief minister Eknath Shinde called up Miraj government medical college, district medical officer, Dr Roopesh Shinde, and interacted with injured warkaris. Earlier, Shinde had announced a toll waiver for vehicles carrying warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal visiting Pandharpur town on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.
-
Denied entry, govt-aided school students attend classes on road in U.P. capital
Nearly 500 students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here were forced to attend their classes outside the school gate after their teachers and they were denied entry following a dispute over the school building. Giving this information, spokesperson for Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh RP Mishra said teachers took English and mathematics classes outside the school gate. All belongings of the school were also found thrown out. Education department officials were at once informed of it.
-
Omicron sub-variants: 75 patients show mild symptoms, recovered in home isolation
PUNE A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation, scientists involved in analysing the data said. The study was carried out at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospital, where a total of 125 samples of patients from Pune, Mumbai and Vidarbha were collected.
-
Restricted entry to Mumbai beaches as heavy rains pound Maharashtra capital
Amid heavy rainfall alert in several regions of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday prohibited people from visiting the city's beaches on days when the India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' or 'red' alert except in the morning hours. In an order issued by the municipal body, it said that people can visit the beaches on such days only from 6am to 10am.
-
At Sassoon hospital patients suffer, staff overburdened as info system shuts down
On the second day since shutting down of its healthcare management information system, Sassoon General hospital is reeling under the chaos caused by its offline system which was started to bring relief to overburdened hospital staff and ease serpentine hospital queues. However, hospital management refuted all such claims. Doctors and hospital staff are questioning why another system wasn't put in place before shutting down the existing HMIS system.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics