Kanwar Yatra: Movement of heavy vehicles stopped on Lko-Gkp highway for pilgrim safety

GORAKHPUR To ensure the safety of kanwarias walking hundreds of miles to fetch the holy Gangajal, the movement of buses and other heavy vehicles has been stopped on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway. Only hearse vehicles and ambulances would be allowed on the highway between Basti and Lucknow. (HT File)

The restriction on the movement of heavy vehicles started on Wednesday and will continue for the next four days. Only hearse vehicles and ambulances would be allowed on the highway between Basti and Lucknow. All other heavy vehicles would have to use the diverted route.

District magistrate, Basti, Priyanka Ranjan, confirmed that the substitute route has been opened for heavy vehicles after a discussion with district authorities of Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Gonda. Traffic from the Lucknow side to Gorakhpur and adjoining districts will be diverted from Barabanki to Jarwal Road and Karnail Ghanj. These vehicles would proceed to their destination via Gonda and Utraula.

Similarly, traffic from the Gorakhpur side to Lucknow would be diverted from Badeban overbridge to Manuri and Khalilabad. The district administration of Basti has also closed all education institutions between July 13 and 15 while installing barricades at various spots in the wake of the Kanwar Yatra.

SP Basti Gopal Krishna said that the 13th day of Shrawan is considered to be auspicious. It would fall on July 15th and thus, the movement of heavy vehicles has been put to a stop as around 5 lakh devotees are expected to reach the bank of the Saryu river.

Officials said that route diversion implementation will be strictly enforced from Wednesday night and police personnel have made elaborate security arrangements on the highway.

