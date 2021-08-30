Karnal DC comes in support of SDM Ayush Sinha

Even as Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha is facing severe criticism for his video in which he asks cops “to crack open the heads of farmers”, Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has come in support of the SDM.

Yadav said the SDM’s intent was right and the directions were issued as per the ground situation.

“I condemn some words heard in the video but the SDM is a sincere and upright officer and had said some words in the heat of the moment while briefing the cops,” the DC said in an interaction with the media a day after lathi-charge on farmers in Karnal.

He said this was the last checkpoint where the SDM was briefing the cops. Had the farmers crossed this checkpoint, it would have created a law and order situation, he said.

“This is not the complete video. He had told the cops to ensure that farmers don’t cross the checkpost,” he added. The DC said there was minimum use of force to maintain law and order.

However, the DC skipped questions related to the blockade on most city roads by the police for a meeting of the ruling political party.

On the other hand, farmers of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had demanded strict action against the SDM.

The farmers’ front is demanding that the SDM be terminated from service.

“The duty magistrate should be terminated for torture and lathi-charge on farmers. Action should be taken against other police officers. The government should compensate the injured farmers,” SKM leader Darshan Pal said in a video message.