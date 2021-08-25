Karnal illegal adoption case: 2 months on, rescued baby yet to be reunited with biological mom

Nearly two months after a nine-month-old baby was rescued from the custody of a Meerut-based couple, who had allegedly adopted him illegally, police are yet to reunite him with his biological mother.

A Karnal-based woman had come forward and claimed to be the biological mother but the district child welfare committee (CWC) had sent the baby to an orphanage, pending a DNA test. But two months on, the woman, identified as Jyoti, claims that neither has a DNA test been conducted nor are the police letting her take custody of her child.

“They are not even letting me see my baby, who has been away from me since September last year. If the baby recovered is not mine, then why have the police arrested a couple for illegal adoption? And why has a DNA test still not been conducted?” said Jyoti, who has moved court over the issue.

The woman, who works as an agricultural labourer and lives with her two children in a rented accommodation, said, “I don’t even have enough money to pay the lawyer.”

She further said that since the recovery of her baby on June 25, she was not told anything about him. “Recently, I came to know that he has some medical issues and has been shifted to an orphanage in Panchkula. I am concerned about his health, but I am not being allowed to see him,” said Jyoti.

Karnal CWC chairman Umesh Chanana said the baby had initially been sent to an orphanage in Karnal but later shifted to Bal Niketan, Panchkula, so that he could get treatment from PGI Chandigarh. The size of his head is not normal, and he needs emergency treatment for it, Chanana added.

On why the baby was not handed over to his mother, he said, “The baby will be handed over only after tests confirm that she is the biological mother. She has to move court for custody of the baby.”

Though the Meerut-based couple is in custody for illegal adoption, another accused in the case is yet to be arrested. Jyoti had claimed that a doctor had taken her baby after birth on the pretext of providing him free treatment at his hospital in Meerut.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said, “The child has been shifted to Panchkula due to some health issues and necessary procedure for DNA examination is underway.”

He said the custody issue of the boy is pending but sincere efforts are being made for the arrest of the remaining accused.