Karnal shopkeepers protest ‘no-parking zone’ move of dist admn

Agitated over the district administration’s decision of declaring busy markets as ‘no-traffic zone’, Karnal shopkeepers held protest and urged the administration to withdraw the decision.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday announced that no vehicles will be allowed to ply in Karan Gate Market, Gur Mandi, Dupatta Market and Dyalpura Gate Market, between 10am and 9pm from Wednesday (April 1). Later, it will also be implemented in Kunjpura Road Market.

The administration has created two parking lots for visitors and police are deployed in the markets to challan defaulting vehicles.

Soon after the decision was implemented on Thursday morning, shopkeepers held a meeting and took out a protest march. They asked the shopkeepers to keep their shops shut to protest the decision.

“The move will affect our business if customers will not be allowed to enter markets,” said Shyam Batra, member of shopkeepers’ association.

He alleged that police are challaning vehicles that are entering the market.

Later, the shopkeepers reached out to the DC office and the latter told them that the decision was taken in favour of shopkeepers to provide hassle-free movement to customers.

The DC said that the matter was resolved and the traders have agreed with the decision.