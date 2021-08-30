Karnal SP says death of farmer not linked to lathi-charge

At least 40 farmers, who had reportedly sustained injuries in the repeated lathi-charge by police in Karnal on Saturday, have got their medico-legal reports (MLR) prepared from the civil hospital.

Farm leaders associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had asked all injured to get their MLRs from the government hospital so that they can file complaints against the police officials and duty magistrate responsible.

On the other hand, 13 police officials also got their MLRs and Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said the cops had sustained injuries in action.

He said only one farmer Gurjant Singh is admitted with an injury on his nose.

Two FIRs registered

The SP said two FIRs have been registered against the protesting farmers in Karnal.

He said an FIR was registered at the Madhuban police station against 27 farmers by name for unlawful assembly, attacking police officials, and blocking national highway.

Later, another FIR was registered for blocking the NH-44 in the evening.

Farm union leaders are claiming that 45-year-old farmer Sushil Kumar, of Karnal’s Raipur Jattan village, had died after being beaten up by the cops.

However, the Karnal SP denied the allegations and said there were official reports that the farmer sustained injuries in a lathi-charge.

The SP said there was no MLR on the name of Sushil and he had gone home after the protest and had died while sleeping at night.

“Also, the family did not conduct postmortem and cremated the body,” he added.

Farmers protest at houses of cops

Farmers held protests at the residences of two police officials who were caught on camera beating a farmer.

The farmers reached the residence of inspector Harjinder Khaira in Kurukshetra and slammed him for beating up the farmers despite coming from an agricultural background.

A similar protest was seen at the residence of a constable at Assandh in Karnal.

The Karnal SP said strict action will be taken against people who tried to cause any harm to the cops who were doing their duty.