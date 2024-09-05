 Karnataka: 2 students killed, 15 injured as school van collides with bus in Raichur - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka: 2 students killed, 15 injured as school van collides with bus in Raichur

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel
Sep 05, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Ten injured students were admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences and five others to a government hospital in the district.

Two students were killed, and 15 others sustained critical injuries after the school van they were travelling in collided with a Karnataka state transport bus in Raichur on Thursday morning, district superintendent of police Puttamadaiah said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

“The van belonging to Loyola School in Manvi town, ferrying 32 students from different villages to the school, collided with a government bus near Kapagal in the morning,” Puttamadaiah said, adding that two students were killed on the spot.

Ten injured students were admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and five others to a government hospital in the district, the SP said.

Raichur deputy commissioner Nitish K met the students at the hospitals and announced 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased from the chief minister’s relief fund. The state road transport corporation has also announced compensation.

Manvi police inspector Veerabhadraiah Hiremath said a case of rash and negligent driving has been filed against both the drivers. He said the children near the driver’s set suffered more injuries.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On