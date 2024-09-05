Karnataka: 2 students killed, 15 injured as school van collides with bus in Raichur

Two students were killed, and 15 others sustained critical injuries after the school van they were travelling in collided with a Karnataka state transport bus in Raichur on Thursday morning, district superintendent of police Puttamadaiah said. Representational image.

“The van belonging to Loyola School in Manvi town, ferrying 32 students from different villages to the school, collided with a government bus near Kapagal in the morning,” Puttamadaiah said, adding that two students were killed on the spot.

Ten injured students were admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and five others to a government hospital in the district, the SP said.

Raichur deputy commissioner Nitish K met the students at the hospitals and announced ₹5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased from the chief minister’s relief fund. The state road transport corporation has also announced compensation.

Manvi police inspector Veerabhadraiah Hiremath said a case of rash and negligent driving has been filed against both the drivers. He said the children near the driver’s set suffered more injuries.