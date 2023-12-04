close_game
News / Cities / Others / Karnataka: Rescue centres face space crunch to accommodate captured animals

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Dec 04, 2023 09:06 AM IST

The Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue, and Rehabilitation Centre in Mysuru, India, is at full capacity, leaving no room for captive tigers and leopards. The surge in conflict between wild animals and human settlements has led to an influx of these animals into villages, triggering concerns among residents. The forest department has been capturing and relocating these animals to the centre, but with the current saturation, there is a need for alternative locations to accommodate them. Plans for the expansion of the centre have been approved by higher authorities.

Bengaluru The escalating conflict between wild animals and human settlements in Mysuru and Chamarajanagara districts has led to an influx of tigers, leopards, bears, and elephants into villages, triggering concerns among residents. To mitigate this issue, the forest department has been actively capturing these animals and relocating them to the Chamundi Animal Conservation, Rescue, and Rehabilitation Centre (CACRRC) in Koorgalli on the outskirts of Mysuru city. However, a pressing challenge has emerged as the centre has reached full capacity, leaving no room for captive tigers and leopards.

Asian elephants (Shutterstock)
Mahesh Kumar, the executive director of Mysore Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, said, “The CACRRC is now at full capacity with 8 tigers and 15 leopards already housed in the centre. The surge in leopard captures in Mysore and Chamarajanagara districts over the last two years has led to insufficient space in the rehabilitation centre. Out of the recent captures, only 4 leopards have been accommodated, while the rest have been released back into the wild.”

Kumar warned of a potential escalation in the situation, saying, “If injured tigers or leopards are captured in the future, there might be no room in the rehabilitation centre. There is a need to explore alternative locations to accommodate these wild animals.”

He added that a proposal has been sent to the state government and the higher authorities have approved plans for the expansion of the centre.

The Mysuru and Chamarajanagara districts, sharing borders with the Biligiriranganatha Swamy Temple Tiger Reserve, Nagarhole, and Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuaries, are known for straying in of wild animals. Tigers and leopards captured in the Mysore region are directed towards the Mysore zoo for rehabilitation. However, the current saturation of the rehabilitation facility poses a significant concern.

Officials said a surge in leopard captures has been reported over the last two years. From 2021 to 2022, 23 leopards were captured, with only one placed in a rehabilitation centre, and the remaining 22 were released back into the wild. This trend continued in 2022-2023, with 32 leopards captured, all of which were set free.

As of November 2023, 17 leopards have been captured, of which three were sent to the rehabilitation centre and the remaining 14 were released into the wild. The cumulative count of captured leopards stands at 71, out of which 4 have been housed in the rehabilitation centre, while the remaining 67 have been released back into their natural habitat. The urgency to address the overcrowding issue at the CACRRC highlights the critical need for sustainable solutions to accommodate the growing number of wild animals in need of rehabilitation.

