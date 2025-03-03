The Kasganj police has arrested the main accused in the case of two sisters. While the younger was found dead at home, in Nagla Hansi, a Kasganj village, the elder sister was found missing on Saturday. Kasganj case main accused held, jailed

The 34-year-old accused, Bablu, has been sent to jail on orders from the court on Monday.

The missing girl has been recovered but mystery shrouds the death of younger sister, found hanging in the house when family members returned home on Saturday.

“The missing elder sister was recovered on Sunday evening and the accused identified as Bablu, also named in the FIR, has been arrested. He was arrested from village Mohammadpur within the limits of Soron police station of Kasganj district. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining eight named accused,” claimed police sources in Kasganj.

Bablu is from the same village where the dalit minor sisters, aged 12 and 14, resided with their family.

Kasganj police on Sunday claimed to have recovered the elder minor sister missing from a village in Kasganj. However, the police is yet to work out the death of the younger sibling. Police has detained a few with regard to the incident.

The case was registered at Sikandarpur Vaishya police station of Kasganj district under section 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 140(1) (kidnapping with intent for murder), 103(2) (murder by group), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant section of Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act.

Besides Bablu, the other accused are Ravi, Netrapal, Rajbhan, Ankit, Rajaram, Satyaveer, Dayaram and Rambabu all residents of Nagla Hansi village.

The body of the younger sister has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited. Police officials are tight-lipped about the postmortem report.

In the complaint, the girl’s father said he suspected that influential people in the village abducted the elder sister and killed and hanged the younger girl when she offered resistance.