Kasganj teacher kills self after shooting daughter for wanting to marry man of her choice

Agra A Kasganj-based teacher killed her 26-year-old daughter and then shot himself on Saturday. He was allegedly unhappy with her daughter as she wanted to marry a man of her choice. Police have sent both bodies for an autopsy and seized the teacher’s licenced gun. Police have sent both bodies for an autopsy and seized the teacher’s licenced gun. (HT Photo)

Sharing further details, SP Kasganj Saurabh Dixit said, “The incident took place on Saturday at the teacher’s house where he lived with his wife and daughter in the Awas Vikas Colony of Kasganj. The idea of her daughter finding a man for herself was unacceptable to the teacher. He shot himself and her daughter with the same gun.”

The cop added, “The teacher and his daughter were rushed to the hospital but they were declared dead on arrival.” The teacher’s wife has confirmed that his husband killed himself and their daughter over a ‘family matter’. Meanwhile, sources close to the family have said that the daughter of the teacher liked a man and wanted to marry him against the wishes of her family.