others

Kashi: 2 workers dead, 8 injured as building near Vishwanath Corridor caves in

By Sudhir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 04:04 PM IST
The site where two labourers died and another eight were injured in Varanasi on Tuesday, June 1. (Photo: Sourced)

Two labourers died while eight others were injured when a portion of a building close to Vishwanath Corridor area caved in during the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The building had already been acquired for the corridor project.

One of the injured labourers, Arif Momin, said they all were sleeping under the shed of a portion of the building when it collapsed on them, trapping them under the debris.

Police said they rescued all the labourers and rushed them to the divisional hospital where two of them were pronounced dead. All the labourers belong to Shershahi village in Malda, West Bengal. The deceased have been identified as Ebadul Momin (25) and Aminul Momin (45) and their kin have been informed.

Dashashwamedh staion officer Rajesh Singh said seven labourers, Imran, Arif Momin, Shahid Akhtar, Sakiul Momin, Hakim Khan, and Arif Momin suffered minor injuries and were discharged after primary treatment. Abdul Jabbar is under treatment at the Kabir Chaura divisional hospital.

