 ‘Kashi needs cardiology institute to ease patient load’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / ‘Kashi needs cardiology institute to ease patient load’

‘Kashi needs cardiology institute to ease patient load’

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Feb 07, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Each year, the number of cardiac patients is on the rise and those who need angiography and angioplasty, shows the figure, says Prof Om Shankar, head, department of cardiology, IMS-BHU

A 500-bedded institute of cardiac science should be set up in Kashi to provide proper treatment and care to cardiac patients from eastern UP and four neigbouring states, namely Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, said Prof Om Shankar, head, department of cardiology, IMS-BHU while welcoming the provision of 400 crore in the state budget for setting up a medical college in Varanasi.

(Sourced pic for representation only)
(Sourced pic for representation only)

“A medical college in Kashi would help in reducing the patient load on IMS-BHU,” said Prof Shankar and demanded that the government must also set up a cardiology institute of international repute in Kashi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Each year, the number of cardiac patients is on the rise and those who need angiography and angioplasty, shows the figure, he adds.

“Angiography of 5,000 patients was done at the testing facility at the department in the year of 2022, whereas 7,000 cardiac patients underwent angiography test in 2023. One may guess from the figure how serious the situation is.”

Prof Shankar says, roughly, there was around 30% increase in patients who needed angiography test in 2023 as compared to 2022 and 40% increase was noted in the number of such cardiac patients who needed angioplasty.

At angioplasty facility at the department, around 100 angioplasty surgeries was carried out monthly a year ago, but for the last one year, angioplasty is being done on around 160 patients at the department every month, said Prof Shankar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On