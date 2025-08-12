Kashi Vishwanath Dham declared plastic-free zone

– Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been officially declared a plastic-free zone from Monday. Devotees are now strictly prohibited from carrying any plastic items, including baskets and water containers, into the temple premises. Temple Trust chief executive officer Vishwa Bhushan Mishra and other officials create awareness about the plastic ban in and around the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (Sourced)

A team from the KV Temple administration, along with Temple Trust CEO Vishwa Bhushan, deputy collector Shambhu Saran, and the special executive officer, informed flower and garland sellers near gate no 4, Dhundhiraj Ganesh, and Mata Vishalakshi temple areas about the new rule.

The temple trust stated that from August 11, entry with any kind of plastic will be completely restricted. The campaign has been running for a month as part of the ongoing effort to maintain cleanliness and protect the temple environment.

As part of the ‘Plastic Free Dham’ initiative on August 7, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, corporator Kanaklata Tiwari, and other council members distributed bamboo baskets and steel pots to encourage shopkeepers to adopt eco-friendly alternatives.

The campaign began on July 12 with a public awareness drive launched during the Shravan month by Varanasi Nagar Nigam, with support from mayor Ashok Tiwari, municipal commissioner Akshat Verma, and KV Temple officials. The temple trust has appealed to all devotees, vendors, and local residents to support the initiative and help keep the Dham clean, safe, and plastic-free.

“The entry of plastic in Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises has been completely banned from today, August 11. From today, the entire Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been declared plastic free. This has been implemented in a phased manner,” said Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust’s chief executive officer, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, in a video message.