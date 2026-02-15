Dhuri, A national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir here on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. Kejriwal, Mann pay obeisance at Rankeshwar temple in Punjab's Dhuri

On this occasion, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also present.

They performed 'puja' at the historic Siddh Peeth, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity and continued progress for Punjab and the nation, according to an official release.

Kejriwal described Mahashivratri as a civilizational celebration rooted in India's ancient spiritual tradition and prayed that Lord Bholenath's grace always remain upon every citizen.

Mann reaffirmed that the Punjab government remains firmly committed to preserving and promoting the state's rich spiritual and cultural heritage for future generations.

He underscored that from commemorating the Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Teg Bahadur to celebrating the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ravidas, Punjab continues to honour its glorious legacy with pride and devotion.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I got the opportunity to participate in the 'puja' organised today at the Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dhuri."

Kejriwal and Mann, in a joint statement, said, "Mahashivratri inspires people to strive towards the pursuit of truth that leads to the ultimate consciousness epitomised by Lord Shiva."

"Sri Rankeshwar Mahadev is regarded as a revered Siddh Peeth in the Malwa region of Punjab. Historically, Siddh Peeths are considered sacred places where intense penance and spiritual practices were performed, leading to divine manifestation," they said.

"Such places hold immense importance in our tradition because they are believed to be spiritually energised through centuries of devotion and tapasya," they added.

"This sacred place stands as a reminder that Punjab's cultural identity has been shaped by multiple layers of spiritual history."

"Celebrating Mahashivratri at such a historically significant 'tapasthali' reinforces the continuity of age-old customs and faith practices," they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.