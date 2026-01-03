Against the backdrop of recurring toxic gas leakage incidents in the Kenduadih area of Dhanbad, Jharkhand Assembly Chief Whip and Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha on Saturday met Union minister of state for coal and mines Satish Chandra Dubey in New Delhi and sought urgent intervention. Kenduadih gas leak concerns raised with Union minister

Kenduadih, located in the coal belt of Dhanbad, has witnessed repeated incidents of toxic gas emission from underground coal seams in recent months. The leakage has caused panic among residents, forced families to temporarily move out, and raised serious concerns over public health, safety, and environmental hazards. Local people have complained of breathing problems, eye irritation, and a constant fear of accidents, while experts have warned that unchecked gas emissions could pose long-term risks.

During the meeting, the MLA briefed the Union minister about the severity of the situation and stressed the need for immediate containment of gas leakage, timely relief to affected families, and adequate medical facilities in the area. He also demanded the adoption of advanced safety mechanisms and long-term preventive measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in Kenduadih or other coal mining regions.

Issues related to coal workers’ safety, welfare, and working conditions were also discussed. The MLA emphasised that strengthening safety infrastructure and addressing pollution-related problems in coalfields are crucial for protecting both workers and local residents.

“Kenduadih and other coal belt areas are facing serious problems due to toxic gas leakage, which is directly affecting the lives of common people. I have urged the Union Minister to ensure immediate relief and work towards a permanent solution to pollution and safety issues in coal mining regions,” Raj Sinha said.

The Union minister assured that the concerns raised would be examined seriously and that necessary steps would be initiated to address gas leakage, enhance safety measures, and safeguard the interests of coal workers and residents.