Kannur , Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is eyeing a third term in office, on Thursday declared assets both movable and immovable worth over ₹one crore in his nomination papers filed from the Dharmadom assembly constituency here. Kerala CM declares assets of over ₹one crore

In the affidavit, Vijayan also declared that his wife has movable assets worth over ₹60 lakh, including 80 grams of gold, and immovable property worth ₹36 lakh.

Kerala goes to polls on April 9.

Giving details of his assets and liabilities in the affidavit, the CM said he has movable assets of over ₹45 lakh, which comprise deposits in various banks and shares in various companies, including Kannur International Airport Ltd.

He has immovable property worth over ₹56 lakh, which includes a residential property and 78 cents of agricultural land in Pathiriyad Amsom here, according to the affidavit.

He also said that he and his wife have no liabilities.

The CM, who did a Pre-University Course from Government Brennan College in Thalassery in 1963, declared an income of ₹5.33 lakh in the financial year 2024-25, while his wife showed an income of ₹5.77 lakh during the same period.

Vijayan, in his affidavit, said that he is facing six cases, which includes one under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate .

The case under the PC Act is the SNC-Lavalin matter in which the CBI has moved an appeal in the Supreme Court against his acquittal. It is still pending before the apex court.

The ED probe relates to the use of Masala Bond funds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for the acquisition of land for infrastructure projects.

The agency had issued a show cause notice to Vijayan, but it has been stayed by the Kerala High Court.

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