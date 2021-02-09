IND USA
A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman hearing an appeal filed by Fathima retained the High Court's condition that she should not use any media to hurt religious sentiments or feelings.
A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman hearing an appeal filed by Fathima retained the High Court's condition that she should not use any media to hurt religious sentiments or feelings.(nageshvelland/Facebook)
Kerala HC order restricting Rehana Fathima from publishing her views on media stayed by SC

The High Court had imposed strictures on Fatima who had uploaded a video of a cookery show on social media in which she was cooking "Gomatha Ularth".
ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:44 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Kerala High Court order restricting activist Rehana Fathima from printing, posting or publishing her views on any medium of the media.

A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman hearing an appeal filed by Fathima retained the High Court's condition that she should not use any media to hurt religious sentiments or feelings.

The apex court stayed the November 23, 2020 order of the Kerala High Court.

The High Court had imposed strictures on Fatima who had uploaded a video of a cookery show on social media in which she was cooking "Gomatha Ularth". In the video, it was alleged that she narrated the recipe and purposefully claimed that she was cooking the meat of Gomatha, to hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

The High Court in the order observed that the use of the term "Gomatha" as a synonym for meat in a cookery show is prima facie likely to hurt the religious feelings of Hindus, who worship cow as a deity.

"Choice of the word "Gomatha Ularth" prima facie appear to be ill-motivated and purposefully made and that uploading of such a highly objectionable video for public viewing may affect the Fundamental Right of the devotees," it said.

