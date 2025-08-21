Kerala MLA resigns as Youth Congress state chief over misconduct allegations

Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil resigned as the president of the state Youth Congress unit on Thursday following allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour towards women on social media. Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Mamkootathil, the legislator from Palakkad who was elected last year through a bye-election, dismissed all allegations against him and stated that he was stepping down to protect his party and not to waste the time of ordinary party workers who may have to justify him.

The 35-year-old, a vocal face of the party on television debates, stepped down a day after a young woman actor accused a “young prominent politician” of sending her obscene messages and inviting her to a hotel room.

Speaking to reporters, Mamkootathil said, “I am resigning from the post not because there is any truth in the allegations. I reject all the allegations against me. I am resigning because at a time when Congress workers have to mount a resistance against the deeply unpopular LDF government, they should not have to waste time justifying me or trying to prove my innocence. The responsibility of proving my innocence is on me.”

The actor, Rini Ann George, told reporters on Wednesday that she did not intend to name the politician or file a police complaint against him. When reporters asked if it was Mamkootathil, she simply said “no comments”. She claimed she did not “expect justice” through legal means and that she wanted the accused to reform himself and warn other women about him.

Even though the actor did not name him, speculations were rife that she meant the Youth Congress state president.

Mamkootathil also called the woman actor his “close friend” and claimed that she did not name him in the allegations or filed a police complaint against him.

The 35-year-old MLA is learnt to have handed in the resignation due to the pressure from the senior party leadership in the state.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, who had once called Mamkootathil his younger brother, on Thursday said the party would take strong action against those facing such serious allegations. He indirectly confirmed that there were allegations against Mamkootathil.

Kerala will hold local body polls and assembly elections in less than a year and the Congress plans to steer clear of allegations of misconduct against one of its young leaders.

Mamkootathil maintained that he would not resign as MLA even though the ruling CPI(M) and BJP have demanded it.