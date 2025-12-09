Key NOC issued for Darbhanga airport

Clearing a key hurdle for the installation of the CAT-II approach lighting system at the Darbhanga airport, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has granted the long-pending No Objection Certificate (NOC) sought by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The NOC was sought for modification of an earthen embankment so that it could ensure better control of flood water and ease the flight operations. Darbhanga airport

The approval, issued a couple of days ago, comes shortly after Hindustan Times reported delays in NOC issuance affecting critical winter preparedness at the airport.

Superintending engineer Abrar Arshad confirmed on Tuesday that the department has formally approved the AAI’s proposal to modify a portion of the earthen embankment. “The NOC has been granted,” he said, adding that the decision follows a detailed technical examination and a site inspection carried out by the flood control division.

The NOC was crucial for lowering a stretch of the earthen bund to facilitate two new link taxiways and the CAT-II approach lighting system — both essential to ensure safe aircraft operations during low-visibility winter conditions. AAI’s request, submitted on October 21, had assured that the proposed modifications would not compromise flood protection for either the airport or the adjoining Air Force area.

Engineer-in-chief, flood control and drainage (WRD), Warun Kumar said that the department has adopted a prompt and efficient work culture to ensure that such approvals do not face unnecessary delays. “We prioritise timely decisions, especially when proposals come with clear technical justifications. The aim is to support critical infrastructure while ensuring that safety parameters remain intact,” he said.

AAI had earlier clarified that the new terminal building’s higher plinth level and the ongoing drainage system development would effectively mitigate any flood-related concerns. Flood control officials who recently inspected the site had also expressed satisfaction with the safety measures.

With the NOC now in place, the AAI is expected to expedite work on the link taxiways and the installation of CAT-II lighting—a facility that will significantly reduce winter flight disruptions and enhance operational reliability. Darbhanga airport, one of the busiest RCS-UDAN airports with over 3 million passengers served so far, has long struggled with fog-related cancellations.

Incumbent airport director (APD) Dilip Kumar, however, didn’t respond to calls when contacted.