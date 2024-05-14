Key underpass at Dwarka e-way likely to be operational by June end

Gurugram: A key underpass on the Dwarka expressway which will connect the Basai road over bridge with sectors 102 and 102A is likely to turn operational by the end of next month, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials aware of the matter said. The new underpass will also connect the Hero Honda Chowk to both sides of the Dwarka expressway with six sectors on the western side in particular getting easy access, which include sectors 102, 102A, 103, 106, Kherki Majra, Basai, Dhankot and other adjoining areas. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Nearly 95% of construction work of the underpass has been completed and the road is being built at a cost of ₹24 crore. It is 584 metres in length and has four lanes to facilitate the movement of traffic on both sides. Once completed, the underpass will ease movement of traffic from the Hero Honda Chowk to various residential sectors on the opposite side, the NHAI officials said.

A senior NHAI official when asked about the status of the project said that work on the underpass had almost been completed and they were giving it finishing touches. “We plan to start trials by end of June and will make it operational by June 30,” he said.

A senior GMDA official said that the underpass in future will also connect to a proposed road from Sector 102-102A to AIIMS in Bhadsa village in Jhajjar thereby allowing residents of Gurugram to reach the hospital in Jhajjar and beyond using this road. The road will be constructed by the PWD department and it will pass through Mankdola, Budhera, Dhankot and Kherki Majra villages of Gurugram. The process of land acquisition has already begun, he said.

Sunil Sareen, former president, Imperial Garden RWA in Sector 102 said that completion of this underpass will help at least 15,000 residents living in the area, who presently need to take long detours and use revenue roads to reach their homes. “At least 10 condominiums and three villages will benefit from this underpass. School children in particular had to suffer due to lack of connectivity but now it will be resolved,” he said.

Last year in April, then Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had inaugurated the newly-constructed Basai flyover (road over bridge) starting from Basai village to the Dwarka expressway but the highway authority had to construct service roads on both sides of the underpass to facilitate movement of traffic on the Dwarka expressway at the surface level as the structure remained incomplete.

NHAI officials had said that the delay in completion of the underpass was due to litigation over acquisition of land required on the western side of the Dwarka expressway, which had hampered the work. Later, the state government had intervened in the matter and ensured that the land required was handed over to the NHAI for construction of the underpass.