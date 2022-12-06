KGMU convocation on Dec 23: Twenty-three women among 41 medal winners

LUCKNOW Dinesh Kumar, a tailor in Bahanpur village in UP’s Hathras district, holds his head high as his daughter Neha Rani will be getting two gold and four silver medals at the 18th convocation of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on December 23. As many as 41 exemplary students of MBBS, BDS, post-graduate and super-specialty courses will be felicitated on the occasion.

Women will bag 56% (23) of the medals while men will get the remaining 44% (18) during the convocation ceremony, as per the medal tally shared by KGMU vice-chancellor Lt Gen, (Dr) Bipin Puri during a press meet on Tuesday.

The university has invited union minister of health, Mansukh Mandaviya, to be the chief guest at the event. “We are in touch with the union health ministry for the minister’s consent,” said the V-C. UP governor Anandiben Patel and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state’s medical education minister, will also be part of the ceremony, said officials.

“My father was the happiest person when the letter from KGMU in this regard reached home two days ago,” said Neha, who is one of the meritorious student in the BDS course at the medical university. He name is at fifth place on the medal tally.

Her mother Manju Rani is an anganwadi worker. “Both my parents have done hard work. My father worked in a tailoring unit while mom has multiple tasks to complete when she goes out to work in the field. This also includes taking care of children and filing data for the state,” added the student.

Neha, who has an elder sister and a younger brother, is getting Dr Pradip Jayna Gold Medal, another gold medal for the highest marks in public health and dentistry, a silver medal for highest marks in periodontics, a silver medal for highest marks in conservative dentistry, another silver medal for highest marks in medicine and radiology and a silver for the highest marks in final professional.

“The medals mean a lot to me. Currently, I am working hard for my PG selection, but wish to do something for my village, from where I am the second person to become a doctor,” said Neha.

Four female students of KGMU’s dental wing have been financially supported by the alumni, said Prof AP Tikku, dean, faculty of dental sciences, while addressing media.

“Till they obtain BDS degree, these students will get ₹50,000 every year. The support has been arranged by alumni of the department keeping in view their financial need,” said Tikku.