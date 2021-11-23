Khalsa College of Education deliberates on Teacher Education

Amritsar Khalsa College of Education (KCE) deliberated on the Teachers Education-Quality Assurance in campus on Monday. The focus was how education being provided to students during Covid times must retain its quality. The seminar-cum-workshop was organised by Canada-based Jagat Punjab Sabha in which chief guest Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honourary secretary Khalsa College Governing Council spoke about Punjabi language and its historical perspectives. Ajaib Singh Chatha from Brampton gave a clarion call to educators to be role models and symbol of high ethical values for their students. Harpreet Kaur, principal, KCE, emphasised the need to preserve our culture.

