Khanta picnic spot to get tourist facilities under 3.65 crore project

Situated amidst nature, sprawling across several acres of land amid hills and streams, Khanta picnic spot in Myorpur area of Sonbhadra district is set to be equipped with new tourist facilities under a project aligned with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for the region’s development. Khanta picnic spot is located in Myorpur area of Sonbhadra district (Sourced)

According to a press communique from the UP government, the project is worth ₹3.65 crore, and the Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation has been entrusted with its implementation. The project is slated for completion in 27 months.

A few months ago, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to develop Khanta picnic spot. Work on the project has already begun.

The spot will feature various facilities, including a modern gym, kids’ play area, and other civic amenities. The gym will be equipped with fun walker, shoulder press, chest press, pendulum cum twister, fun cycle, ski trainer, step trainer, and tai-chi double, allowing tourists to engage in fun activities and exercise.

For children, there will be multiple swings, including a double see-saw, playground slide, wheelchair swing, and arc rubber belt swing. Additionally, a selfie point and benches will be installed to allow visitors to enjoy the natural beauty.

The local residents hope that the development of this area will provide them with more employment opportunities.

Jagat Vishwakarma, a social worker and local resident, said that the picnic spot is named after Khanta village near Rihand Dam. The picturesque destination features a long lake-like water body and hillocks covered in greenery, perfect for boating and exploring.

Vishwakarma emphasised that equipping the area with facilities will generate employment opportunities for locals. The picnic spot is located 10 km west of Myorpur Airport.

Another local resident Mahendra Kumar added that the development will also benefit the surrounding forest villages by attracting more tourists to the area.