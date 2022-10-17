Kharge vs Tharoor: 1,200 of 1,247 UP Congress delegates vote to elect new party prez

LUCKNOW: Nearly 1,200 of the 1,247 Uttar Pradesh Congress delegates voted to elect the party’s new national president on Sunday. In Lucknow, the polling was held at six booths set up at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters. About 200 delegates cast their votes at each one of these booths.

Confirming the development, a party’s spokesperson said, “The ballot boxes have been sealed and sent to New Delhi. The counting will take place in New Delhi on October 19. Congress is the only party following a democratic tradition to elect its president. Other parties just nominate the new president.”

The election is being contested by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who claims support from the young workers of the party, and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge, who is seen as a Gandhi family loyalist. With 1,247 delegates, Uttar Pradesh Congress holds a considerable weight in deciding the fate of the election.

Speaking on the election, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, who backs Kharge for the coveted post, said, “It’s good to see a large turnout. The delegates from across the state reached the state capital to cast their votes. There was enthusiasm among voters.”

Meanwhile, Tariq Siddiqui, the election agent of Shashi Tharoor, was also content with the polling process. He said, “The voting took place peacefully in an organised manner.”

Among the leaders who cast their vote in the election in Lucknow were -- UPCC president Brijlal Khabri, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, and former UPCC presidents Nirmal Khatri and Raj Babbar.