Torch rally taken out in Prayagraj to promote university games

A torch rally was taken out in the city on Monday for the promotion of Khelo India University Games-2023 set to be held in four districts of the state including Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, as well as Delhi, from May 25 to June 3. Torch rally being taken out in Prayagraj on Monday (HT Photo)

Chief guest and former judge of Allahabad high court justice DP Singh and divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant flagged off the torch rally from Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex.

The rally passed through Manmohan Park, Allahabad University, Anand Bhawan, Bhardwaj Park, Indian Press, Chandra Shekhar Azad Park (gate number three), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and Patrika crossing before concluding in front of Jwala Devi Saraswati Devi Vidya Mandir Inter College in Civil Lines.

Children led the rally, skating in front of it while the players and coaches of various sports followed. A cultural function was organised in the school at the end. The torch had arrived in Prayagraj from Kaushambi on Saturday. After the cultural programme the torch was taken to Chandauli.

Chief development officer (CDO) Gaurav Kumar, additional district magistrate (administration) Harshdev Pandey, city magistrate Satyapriya Singh, sports officer Vimla Singh, sports officer (Mayohall) Sandeep Gupta, district youth welfare officer Shailesh Upadhyay, former international player Pushpa Srivastava, participated in the rally and cultural programme. Pramod Tiwari, Indrajit Patel, Ranvijay Singh, Krida Bharti President Kunal Singh, Secretary Naveen Porwal and others were also present.