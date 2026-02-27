An alleged minor kidnapping case in the Kamtaul police station area of Darbhanga has escalated into a high-profile manhunt after the prime accused reportedly posted a selfie with a court proclamation pasted outside his house, openly defying the police on social media. Kidnapping accused on the run posts selfie with court notice

The case pertains to the alleged abduction of a minor Hindu girl from Kumhrauli village on January 28, 2026. An FIR (case no. 29/26) had been registered at Kamtaul police station on February 5 on the complaint of the victim’s family.

Five persons, including the main accused Mohammad Sitare Nadaf, have been named in the case. The other accused are Mohammad Chaman, Mohammad Anwar, Mohammad Jamahir Nadaf and Jamila Khatoon. All of them are currently absconding, police said.

According to the victim’s family, the accused allegedly lured the minor away when she was alone on the fateful day.

They have further claimed that the accused was already married and a father of two. The family has also linked the incident to alleged “love jihad” and alleged that the accused had earlier issued threats of religious conversion and marriage. They have demanded the immediate recovery of the girl and swift arrest of all those named in the FIR.

Police said that following a court order, a proclamation notice was pasted at the residence of the accused on February 19, directing him to surrender within a stipulated period. However, after he failed to appear before the authorities within the deadline, police initiated attachment proceedings on February 25.

“Movable property of absconding accused persons registered under sections 137(2)/87 of the BNS and section 8/12 of the POCSO Act, was duly attached and seized in compliance with the order issued by the court”, a press statement by Darbhanga police informed.

A team of Kamtaul PS led by the Sadar SDPO-II reached the accused’s residence with a bulldozer and tractor to execute the court’s order. During the operation, doors and windows were dismantled and household items, including furniture, cupboards and beds, were seized and taken into custody.

Sadar SDPO-II S K Suman said the accused had allegedly visited his house on the night the notice was pasted and later uploaded a photograph with the proclamation on social media, apparently challenging the law authorities. The issue had led to discord between the two communities. Officials said raids were ongoing to trace and arrest all the accused.

The victim’s father also alleged that a separate criminal case had been registered against the main accused in 2025 for trespassing and looting at their residence, in which he was sent to jail. After his release, he allegedly continued issuing threats to the family.

Police officials said the case is being treated with utmost seriousness and assured that all necessary legal steps are being taken to secure the victim’s recovery and bring the accused to justice.