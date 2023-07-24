Home / Cities / Others / Nat’l Medical Commission makes KGMU nodal centre for med education

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 24, 2023 09:13 PM IST

Chairperson of the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, NMC, Dr Aruna V Vankikar, said this step will enhance the medical education landscape in the country.

LUCKNOW City-based King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has been made the nodal centre for medical education by the National Medical Commission (NMC) under its Faculty Development Programme.

King George’s Medical University (HT File)
This centre aims to teach innovative medical techniques to educators from various medical institutions and colleges. The four-day inaugural workshop for this initiative started on Monday, said a press statement from the medical university.

Chairperson of the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, NMC, Dr Aruna V Vankikar, said this step will enhance the medical education landscape in the country, ultimately leading to the growth of skilled and knowledgeable medical professionals.

“The objective of the program is to enhance the overall quality of medical education by equipping teachers with essential training. It sensitises educators to emerging concepts in teaching and assessment methods and focuses on developing comprehensive knowledge and clinical skills to enable teachers to effectively perform their roles,” said the press statement.

Spokesperson KGMU, Dr Sudhir Singh, said workshop intends to equip educators with new methodologies of medical education, including teaching approaches for children.

