Kochi, Kerala's biggest electronic music festival, Kappa CULTR 2026, a convergence of sound, style, culture, and creativity, will begin here on February 20. Kochi to host Kappa CULTR from Feb 20

Bringing together 27 global and homegrown artists from around the world, the three-day festival promises an immersive, multi-sensory experience that extends far beyond music till February 22.

Designed as a cultural playground, Kappa CULTR 2026 blends high-energy performances with interactive art, experimental fashion, gaming arenas, and a global culinary showcase, it said.

The event will transform blank spaces into living canvases through collaborations with House of Glow, Chuvar Picture, and Pachhakuth, it said.

Culinary exploration takes centre stage with renowned food content creator Alex Jo Scaria curating a vibrant food village featuring over 30 stalls and a diverse spread of world cuisines.

European-inspired offerings span Portuguese and Dutch influences, complemented by bold Mexican flavors and American classics.

Each dish adds a new layer to the festival experience, creating a global taste adventure that matches the diversity of the music lineup.

In collaboration with homegrown label Strada Sutairu, Kappa CULTR 2026 introduces exclusive festival merchandise that embodies the spirit of the movement, it said.

The Versus Gaming Arcade brings arcade and console culture to life with a dedicated gaming arena designed for immersive, high-energy interaction.

Mayura Shreymas Kumar, Founder, Kappa CULTR & Director, Digital Business, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd.said Kappa CULTR is about redefining scale and possibility for Kerala's creative scene.

"Our goal is to position Kerala on the festival map while staying true to what we stand for," said Devika Shreyams Kumar, Festival Founder, & Director, Operations, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd.

More than just a music festival, Kappa CULTR 2026 is a celebration of creative convergence - where beats meet brushstrokes, fashion fuses with individuality, games spark competition, and food connects cultures, the statement added.

