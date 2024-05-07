Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case: Waqf Board aiding in encroachment of properties, says Hindu side

In the matter of Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura, justice Mayank Kumar Jain has fixed May 15, 2024, as the next date of hearing. The Krishna Janmabhoomi -Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura (HT File Photo)

Appearing on behalf of Hindu side, it was submitted by its counsel, Rina N Singh, on Tuesday that the Waqf Board is aiding in encroachment of properties, changing their nature and converting them as waqf property although the people establishing the waqfs don’t have any ownership over the property.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Regarding raising of preliminary objection on the maintainability of the suits by the Muslim side, she further submitted that the suit property reportedly came in the favour of Waqf through a compromise entered in 1968. But in the said compromise, the owner was not a party. “The owner of property is a deity, but the deity was not made party in the compromise, hence it is not a valid compromise,” she added.

She further said provisions of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, and Waqf Act are not applicable in the case. According to her, the suit is maintainable and the plea regarding non maintainability can only be decided after leading evidence.

The matter is being heard by justice Jain on applications moved under order seven rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code moved by Muslim side challenging the maintainability of suits.