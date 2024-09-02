Kuki Militants snatch automatic rifles from IRB bunker after drone bombing attack

A group of alleged Kuki militants attacked an 8th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) bunker with drone bombings, mortars, and gunfire in the Imphal East district of Manipur on Monday morning and snatched three automatic rifles from the bunker, police said. Security personnel stand guard after a militant attack at Koutruk in Imphal on Sunday. (ANI)

The incident occurred a day after Kuki militants attacked Koutruk, a Meitei-inhabited village in the Imphal West district, with drone bombings, killing one woman and injuring 16 others.

According to police officials familiar with the matter, the attack on the 8th IRB bunker at Meikhan, near Sinam Kom in Imphal East, began at around 4.10am on Monday. Due to the sudden attack, the IRB jawans evacuated the bunkers and took positions outside at a nearby safe place. During the incident, Kuki militants overpowered the IRB bunker and took three automatic rifles, including one AK-47, one INSAS, and one INSAS LMG.

Sinam Kom is located about 22 km from Imphal.

The exchange of fire continued till around 7.30 am after district commandos from Imphal East and central forces arrived as a reinforcement team. Later, the Manipur police, along with central forces, regained control of the area and recaptured the bunker.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

A search operation was conducted in the surrounding areas; however, no recoveries were made.