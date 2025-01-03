Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kuki-Zo Council imposes economic blockade across several Manipur districts

ByThomas Ngangom
Jan 03, 2025 08:57 AM IST

The Council was recently formed as the political platform for Kuki-Zo communities in all districts of Manipur.

The Kuki-Zo Council, an apex body of Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur, has imposed an economic blockade in all Kuki-Zo inhabited districts of the state from Thursday midnight till 2am on January 4 in protest against the alleged disregard for tribal rights and dignity by the state government and Centre.

Members of Kuki organisations hold a rally in Churachandpur, Manipur. (ANI File Photo)
Members of Kuki organisations hold a rally in Churachandpur, Manipur. (ANI File Photo)

Vehicular movement and transportation of essential commodities passing through Kuki-Zo inhabited areas will be completely restricted during the blockade.

The Kuki body has asked their people in all districts to raise common slogans “for justice and to stand united in solidarity”.

The Kuki-Zo Council has endorsed the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a Kuki group active in Kangpokpi district which has called for the economic blockade, a total shutdown, and a mass public protest at the district headquarters.

The Council was recently formed as the political platform for Kuki-Zo communities in all districts of Manipur.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On