Kuki-Zo Council imposes economic blockade across several Manipur districts

The Kuki-Zo Council, an apex body of Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur, has imposed an economic blockade in all Kuki-Zo inhabited districts of the state from Thursday midnight till 2am on January 4 in protest against the alleged disregard for tribal rights and dignity by the state government and Centre. Members of Kuki organisations hold a rally in Churachandpur, Manipur. (ANI File Photo)

Vehicular movement and transportation of essential commodities passing through Kuki-Zo inhabited areas will be completely restricted during the blockade.

The Kuki body has asked their people in all districts to raise common slogans “for justice and to stand united in solidarity”.

The Kuki-Zo Council has endorsed the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a Kuki group active in Kangpokpi district which has called for the economic blockade, a total shutdown, and a mass public protest at the district headquarters.

The Council was recently formed as the political platform for Kuki-Zo communities in all districts of Manipur.