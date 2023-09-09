La Martinière College: Div Commissioner calls for timely principal selection process

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob has pointed out that the current Principal of La Martinière College’s tenure is ending in December 2023. However, neither the college nor the committee responsible for managing it has initiated the process of appointing a new principal, despite her sending letters in this regard on February 2 and June 1 this year. Roshan Jacob (HT Photo)

“The principal was instructed to convene a meeting of the Local Committee of Governors of the college to appoint a new principal as soon as possible. It was expected to provide the recommendations of the Local Committee of Governors after organizing a meeting of the selection committee in accordance with the rules, and after completing all the selection-related procedures, such as publishing appropriate advertisements in newspapers, forming the selection committee, and conducting interviews,” said Jacob.

According to Jacob’s letter, the Principal Secretary, Justice and Law Consultant of the Uttar Pradesh government, and the trustee of Lucknow Martin Charities have all been informed that, even after more than six months have passed, no information regarding progress or updates in this regard has been provided.

“This situation is unsatisfactory. Therefore, please promptly provide updated information related to the actions taken at your level in this matter to the Principal Secretary, Justice and Law Consultant of the Uttar Pradesh Government, and the Trustee of Lucknow Martin Charities. Additionally, furnish a copy to our office,” the letter added.

Principal Carlyle McFarland responded, “The decision rests with the committee. I provided the trustees and the committee with one year’s notice on January 18, 2023.”

The Commissioner’s letter to the principal further states that a copy has been sent to the District Magistrate of Lucknow, Suryapal Gangwar, with the intention that, given the information received about financial irregularities during the current Principal’s tenure at La Martiniere College, Lucknow, the financial records for this period should be preserved and placed in his custody.

This will allow for a subsequent examination and presentation to the Local Committee of the College for further decision and investigation, to be ultimately presented before the Governors of La Martinière College, Lucknow.

Principal McFarland said, “This is a matter that will be addressed with the Chairman of the Committee. Until then, I cannot comment on unfounded allegations.” The chairman of the committee, Justice AR Masudi, is the senior-most judge of the high court.