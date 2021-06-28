Labourer shot at, brother assaulted for demanding 500 outstanding wages

A labourer was critically injured after he was shot at and his brother was allegedly assaulted over demand of outstanding wages of ₹500, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near a primary agriculture credit society (PACS) godown at Babhani village under Kargahar police station area of Rohtas district on Sunday evening.

A case for assault and murderous attack was registered against seven persons on the basis of a statement by Mukesh Prajapati, one of the victims.

“The accused are absconding and police was conducting raids to arrest them,” in-charge station house officer, Binda Kumar said.

According to complaint filed by Mukesh, the incident occurred when he demanded the aforesaid amount from his employer Umesh Singh. Singh abused and assaulted Umesh, following which his family members came to his rescue, he alleged.

During the incident, however, the employer’s brother Dinesh Singh shot at Mukesh’s elder brother Devendra Prajapati alias Bhola, who fell down unconscious. Bhola is also an agriculture worker. His son Dipak Prajapati also sustained injuries during the alleged scuffle.

Bhola was taken to Sasaram sadar hospital, from where doctors referred him to a Varanasi hospital for better treatment. Mukesh and Dipak were admitted to a local government hospital, police said.